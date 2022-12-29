Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (knee) listed questionable for Thursday."

The former 12th-overall pick comes into the night with impressive averages of 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 33 games.

In addition, he is also shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

The Pacers come into the matchup tied with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 18-17 in 35 games and 5-5 over their last ten.

On Tuesday evening, the Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks (at home) 129-114.

At home, the Pacers have a 10-7 record in 17 games hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-13 record in 35 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Cavs have struggled, going 6-9 in 15 games played outside of Cleveland, Ohio (they are 16-4 in 20 games at home).

The two teams faced off earlier this month (in Ohio), and the Cavs won 118-112.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 41 points, one rebound and three assists in 37 minutes of playing time.