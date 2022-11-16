Skip to main content

Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.  

For the game, they could be without their best player as Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as questionable. 

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former 12th-overall pick has been fantastic to start the season.

He is currently averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest.

In addition, he has been good on defense, averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

The Pacers had entered the year expected to be among the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have been solid with a 6-6 record in their first 12 games, and a large part of that is the play of Haliburton.

The 22-year-old began his pro career with the Sacramento Kings but was sent to the Pacers in the deal that sent two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento.

As for the Hornets, they come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They beat the Orlando Magic on Monday night, which snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Currently, they have a 4-11 record in their first 15 games.

All-Star LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games but has returned to the lineup in the last two games and is averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest.

The Pacers are 2-5 in the five games that they have played on the road, while the Hornets are 1-5 in six games at home. 

USATSI_19358795_168388303_lowres
Injuries

All-Star Ruled Out For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17803477_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Hawks Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19310256_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Suns Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15966324_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bradley Beal's Status For Thunder-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19442449_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Sounds Off On Brooklyn Nets Following Embarrassing Loss

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13951534_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18391633_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report Against Hawks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19381681_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18219903_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Status For Rockets-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar