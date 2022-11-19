Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Magic-Pacers Game

On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Orlando Magic, but they could be without one of their best players.

Tyrese Haliburton is currently listed as questionable as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

Underdog NBA:" Status alert: Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) a game-time decision Saturday."

The former 12th overall pick got injured in Friday night's win over the Houston Rockets in Texas.

On the season, he has played fantastic with averages of 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range.

The Pacers had come into the season expected to be among the worst teams in the league, but they are currently 8-6 in their first 14 games.

Haliburton was traded to the Pacers from the Sacramento Kings last season, so this is his first full season with the organization.

Before getting hurt against the Rockets, he played 36 minutes and had 19 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Six players on the Pacers scored in double-digits.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 4-3 in their seven games at home in Indianapolis.

As for the Magic, they come into the game struggling to start the season.

However, they are coming off a win over the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night.

They are 5-11 in their first 16 games and 1-6 in the seven games they have played on the road.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs during the 2021-22 season.