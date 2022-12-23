Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Heat Game

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in Florida to take on the Miami Heat.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) listed questionable for Friday."

The former 12th-overall pick is in the middle of a career and is averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 30 games.

He is also shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, there is an excellent chance that he will make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Pacers got off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 NBA season but haven't played as well over the last few weeks.

They are 16-16 in their first 32 games but 4-6 in the last ten.

However, the Pacers are coming off a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts, which snapped a two-game losing streak (they had also gone 1-4 in the previous five games).

Right now, they are tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are also 16-16 but are coming off a 113-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls at home on Tuesday night.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and before losing to the Bulls, they had been on a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 7-9 in 16 games, while the Heat are 9-7 in 16 at home.