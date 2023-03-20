Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out.

The 2023 NBA All-Star has missed each of the last four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the lineup.

Haliburton is currently averaging an outstanding 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 54 games.

The former Iowa State star is also shooting 48.8% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.

After a hot start to the season, the Pacers have fallen off over the last few months.

They are 32-39 in 71 games, which has them tied with the Washington Wizards for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 13-22 in 35 games on the road away from Indiana.

The Pacers are only 1.5 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in tournament spot.

As for the Hornets, their season has been a struggle due to injuries.

Right now, they are the 14th seed in the east with a 22-50 record in 72 games.

They are on a four-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hornets are 11-24 in the 35 games they have hosted in Charlotte.

Last season, both the Pacers and Hornets missed the NBA Playoffs (the Hornets lost in the play-in tournament).