Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

On Friday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (groin) listed questionable for Friday."

The former 11th-overall pick has been one of the best players in the entire NBA to start the season.

He is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest (the assists per game lead the NBA).

With the way he has played, there is a very good chance that he will be headed to his first All-Star Game.

The Pacers are also off to a solid start to the season, with a 12-9 record in their first 21 games.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Coming into the season, they were expected to be among the worst teams in the east, while they instead look like a team poised to make the NBA Playoffs.

On the road, the Pacers have a 5-5 record in ten games played outside of Indianapolis.

As for the Jazz, they got off to a good start but have gone cold.

In their first 24 games, the Jazz are 13-11, but they have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been hard to beat, with a 7-3 record in ten games hosted in Salt Lake City.

Coming into the season, the Jazz also had low expectations.