Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Timberwolves Game

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will be in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (groin) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former 12th-overall pick has missed each of the last two games, but being questionable is a good sign that his return is near.

Haliburton has played like an All-Star to start the season.

The former Iowa State star is currently averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 22 games.

The Pacers did not come into the season with any expectations to be a playoff team.

That being said, they enter Wednesday evening tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 13-11 in their first 24 games and coming off an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in San Francisco, California.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 5-5, and they are 6-7 in the 13 games they have played on the road away from Indianapolis.

As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-12 record in their first 23 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-7 in the 13 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.