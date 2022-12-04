Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game

Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.

On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers will be in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they could be without their best player for the game, as Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (groin) listed questionable for Sunday."

The former 11th-overall pick is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 22 games.

This is his first full season playing for the Pacers after being traded via the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season.

With the way he has played, he looks like he has a case to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

In addition, he has helped lead the Pacers to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season.

They had minimal expectations coming into the year but are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-10 record in their first 22 games.

Right now, the Pacers are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are still 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have gone 5-6 in 11 games away from Indianapolis.

As for the Trail Blazes, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.

Over the last ten games, they are just 3-7 but are coming off a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

At home, they have struggled with a 4-5 record in the nine games they have hosted in Oregon.