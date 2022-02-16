Unique Injury Report For The Jazz On Wednesday Night
The Utah Jazz only have one player on their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Utah Jazz are in Los Angeles, California, to take on the Lakers on Wednesday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
They only have one player on the injury report for the game, which is Rudy Gay, who is ruled out due to right knee soreness.
The Jazz come into the game as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-21 record.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
In the 26 games that they have played on the road they are 15-11.
As for the Lakers, they come into the game as the ninth seed in the west with a 26-31 record.
