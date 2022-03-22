Skip to main content
UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

UPDATE: Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable for Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

Update: Andrew Wiggins will play.  

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to face off with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report, but he will likely be in the starting lineup.    

2022 NBA All-Star starter Andrew Wiggins has been listed a probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game an be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.      

The Warriors come into the game on a two-game losing streak, and are just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.  

However, they are still the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-24 record in the 71 games that they have played in this season.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar11 seconds ago
USATSI_17687437_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_9317519_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Magic’s Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_16136766_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nerlens Noel's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17856661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_10035445_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Hawks-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17645794_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago