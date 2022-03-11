Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Magic

Update: Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince will play, Jarred Vanderbilt is a game-time decision and Jordan McLaughlin has been ruled out.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Florida on Friday evening to take on the Orlando Magic, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin, Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards are all listed as questionable for the contest.

Meanwhile, McKinley Wright IV has been ruled out for the game.

The Timberwolves come into the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They have been on fire as of late, and have won six games in a row.

The Related stories on NBA basketball