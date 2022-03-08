Update: Anthony Edwards' Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game
Update: Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for the game.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center on Monday night, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards has been listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 36-29 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games overall.
At home, they have a 20-12 record in the 32 games that they have played in Minnesota.
