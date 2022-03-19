Anthony Edwards' Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

Update: Anthony Edwards will play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game they will likely have Anthony Edwards, but he is on the injury report.

Edwards is listed as probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the game in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and are also 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and have a 41-30 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

