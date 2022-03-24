Skip to main content
UPDATE: Pelicans Injury Report Against The Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Update: Brandon Ingram has been ruled out. 

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Thursday in Louisiana, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Pelicans against the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Pelicans have listed Larry Nance Jr. as probable, and Brandon Ingram as doubtful. 

They come into the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.   

Currently, they are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and 16-20 in the 36 games that they have played at home.  

Their best player Zion Williamson has yet to play in a game this season. 

