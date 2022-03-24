Skip to main content
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

Brandon Ingram is doubtful for Thursday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.

Update: Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the game.  

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Louisiana on Thursday evening, but for the game they will likely remain without one of their best players.   

2020 NBA All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They have been without their best player Zion Williamson all season long, so the fact that they are currently a play-in tournament is actually quite a surprise. 

