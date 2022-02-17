Skip to main content
Update: Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

Update: Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening in Wisconsin.

Update: DeAndre' Bembry is listed as out 

Bucks Injury Report As Of 3:30 Eastern Time 

Bucks Injury Report As Of 3:30 Eastern Time 

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Brook Lopez have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen is doubtful and Wesley Matthews is probable.  

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-23 record in the 59 games that they have played.  

After winning the NBA title last season they are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. 

As for the 76ers, they come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 34-23 record in the 57 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17645572_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

19 seconds ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Nets Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17122384_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted To DeMar DeRozan

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Nuggets

3 minutes ago
USATSI_15426394_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet After The Nets Beat The Knicks

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Stephen A. Smith's Epic Rant About The New York Knicks

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Wizards

4 minutes ago
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Mavs

3 hours ago
USATSI_10914621_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion

4 hours ago