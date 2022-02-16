Bulls Injury Report Against The Kings

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Illinois on Wednesday night, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tyler Cook, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Javonte Green is probable and Marko Simonovic is available.

The Bulls come into Wednesday night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-21 record in the 58 games that they have played.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

Maybe the most impressive thing about their success has been the fact that they have had key players in and out of the lineup for most of the year.

