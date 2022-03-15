Pistons And Heat's Injury Reports

Update: Cade Cunningham is now listed as questionable, while Killian Hayes is available.

The Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Pistons come into the night as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-50 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Heat, they are the first seed in the east with a 45-24 record in 69 games, and they are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

