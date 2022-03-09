Suns And Heat's Injury Report

Update: Caleb Martin will play, while Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury report.

The full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Suns will get Devin Booker for the first time in four games as he is no longer on the injury report, which means that he is cleared from health and safety protocols.

Both teams are having unbelievable seasons; the Suns are the best team in the league with a 52-13 record in 65 games, and the Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record.

In 2020, the Heat lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, and in 2021, the Suns lost in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

