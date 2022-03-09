Update: Suns And Heat's Injury Report
Update: Caleb Martin will play, while Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.
The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury report.
The full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Suns will get Devin Booker for the first time in four games as he is no longer on the injury report, which means that he is cleared from health and safety protocols.
Both teams are having unbelievable seasons; the Suns are the best team in the league with a 52-13 record in 65 games, and the Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record.
In 2020, the Heat lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, and in 2021, the Suns lost in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.