Cavs Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Update: Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo have both been ruled out for the game. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Ohio on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Dylan Windler and Collin Sexton have both been ruled out for the contest, while Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert are both listed as doubtful.  

RJ Nembhard Jr. will be available.  

The Cavs come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-27 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018 when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals.  

