UPDATE: Chris Paul's Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game
Chris Paul is probable for Thursday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Update: Chris Paul will make his return to the starting lineup, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!
The Phoenix Suns are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening, and it appears as if very good news is going to be announced about Chris Paul.
The superstar point guard is listed as probable for the game, which means he is likely to return for the first time since before the All-Star break.
The status of Paul can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns come into the game as the best team in the NBA with a 59-14 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.
Paul was traded to the Suns last year, and helped lead them to the NBA Finals.
