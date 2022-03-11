Rockets Injury Report Against The Mavs

Update: Dennis Schroder will play.

Update: Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate have both been ruled out.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening in Texas, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Rockets against the Mavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Updates on some of the players can also be seen int he tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Rockets come into the game as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place) with a 17-49 record on the season.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games overall, and have a 10-21 record in 31 games at home in Houston.

After trading James Harden last season, they entered rebuilding mode.

