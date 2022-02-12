Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

Update: Darius Garland will be a game-time decision.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player available.

All-Star guard Darius Garland is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Cavs come into the game after beating the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday evening.

They have a 35-21 record in 56 games this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

In their last ten games they have gone an impressive 8-2, and they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018, but that looks likely to change this season.

