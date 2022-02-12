Skip to main content
Update: Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

Update: Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

Darius Garland is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Darius Garland is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Update: Darius Garland will be a game-time decision.  

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player available.  

All-Star guard Darius Garland is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs come into the game after beating the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday evening. 

They have a 35-21 record in 56 games this season, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In their last ten games they have gone an impressive 8-2, and they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak. 

The franchise has not been to the playoffs since 2018, but that looks likely to change this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17599699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

39 seconds ago
USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
News

Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report For Game With Magic

23 minutes ago
USATSI_17275634_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17553270_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Starting Lineup Against The Kings

36 minutes ago
USATSI_17609105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The James Harden Trade

1 hour ago
USATSI_17537179_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive This Veteran Player After Trade With 76ers

1 hour ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

1 hour ago
USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The James Harden Trade

1 hour ago