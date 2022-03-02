Skip to main content
Update: Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

Update: Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

Darius Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Update: Darius Garland will play

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening in Ohio, but for the game they could be without their best player.      

All-Star point guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable due to back soreness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Cavs come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record in the 61 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They have played in 29 games at home in Ohio, and are 19-10 in those games. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
just now
USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Seth Curry's Incredible Finish At The Rim In Nets-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
8 minutes ago
USATSI_17505867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17701372_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About LeBron James

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_16841172_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago