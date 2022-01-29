De'Aaron Fox's Injury Status For Kings-76ers Game

Update: De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out.

The Sacramento Kings are in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without their starting point guard.

De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fox has missed the last three games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

The Kings have lost all three of those games, and are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

As of Saturday, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-32 record in the 50 games that they have played.

They have not been to the postseason since the 2006 season.

