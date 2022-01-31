De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Knicks Game

Update: De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

The Sacramento Kings are in New York City to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, and for the game they could be without their starting point guard.

De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Fox has missed the last four games with the ankle injury, and the Kings have lost all four times (Bucks, Celtics, Hawks 76ers) without the former Kentucky star.

They are also in the middle of a six-game losing streak, and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

In the 23 games that they have played on the road away from Sacramento, they are only 6-17.

