Skip to main content
UPDATE: De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

UPDATE: De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

De'Aaron Fox is questionable for Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

Update: De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in California, but for the game they could be without their star point guard.  

De'Aaron Fox has been listed as questionable due to a hand injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Fox and the Kings have had a terrible season, and are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-47 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far.  

The franchise has not been to the postseason since the 2005-06 NBA, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA. 

As for the Suns, they are the best team in the NBA with a 57-14 record in 71 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Suns-Kings Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_13567771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16233715_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17934348_168388303_lowres
News

Kristaps Porzingis Thew Down A Dunk On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17289821_168388303_lowres
News

The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17552736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_17937204_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies And Rockets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16012678_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago