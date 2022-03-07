Skip to main content
Update: Spurs Injury Report For Monday

Update: Spurs Injury Report For Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Update: Dejounte Murray will be available, while Devin Vassell, Keita Bates-Diop and Lonnie Walker are all doubtful.    

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The full injury report for the Spurs against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Spurs come into the game as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-40 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.    

At home, they are 11-19 in the 30 games that they have played at home in San Antonio. 

They will likely miss the postseason as they are currently in a rebuilding mode. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17408172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report For Monday

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17652443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings Injury Report Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17821131_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17285474_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rockets Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago