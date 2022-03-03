Skip to main content

Update: Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

Houston Rockets stars Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder are both listed as questionable for Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

Update: Dennis Schröder has been ruled out, while Kevin Porter Jr. will play. 

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Utah Jazz in Texas on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without two of their best players.  

Dennis Schröder is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 15-46 record.  

They are currently in the middle of a 10-game losing streak, and are just 8-20 in games played at home in Houston.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17782091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
47 seconds ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Rockets

By Ben Stinar
4 minutes ago
USATSI_16898007_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
18 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar
21 minutes ago
USATSI_15879002_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eric Gordon's Injury Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
22 minutes ago
USATSI_17649517_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago