Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

Houston Rockets stars Kevin Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder are both listed as questionable for Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

Update: Dennis Schröder has been ruled out, while Kevin Porter Jr. will play.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Utah Jazz in Texas on Wednesday night, and for the game they could be without two of their best players.

Dennis Schröder is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Rockets come into the game as the worst team in the Western Conference with a 15-46 record.

They are currently in the middle of a 10-game losing streak, and are just 8-20 in games played at home in Houston.

