Rockets Injury Report Against The Lakers

Update: Dennis Schröder will play.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Rockets against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Dennis Schröder, who played for the Lakers last season, will be a game-time decision (see tweet below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA).

The Rockets come into the night with a 16-49 record in the 65 games that they have played so far this season.

They are currently the 15th seed in the Western Conference, which is the last place spot in the conference.

After trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season, they went into a major rebuilding mode.

