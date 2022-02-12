Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder

Update: Derrick Jones Jr. is now questionable.

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Illinois on Saturday night, and the injury report for the Bulls for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Bulls injury report captured in a screenshot from the NBA's official injury report.

Patrick Williams, Marko Simonovic, Derrick Jones Jr., Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine and Javonte Green are questionable, while Nikola Vucevic is probable.

The Bulls come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 35-21 record, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the 28 games that they have played at home they are 20-8 this season.

They have not been to the playoffs since 2017, but they are very likely to end that drought.

Related stories on NBA basketball