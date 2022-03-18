Spurs And Pelicans Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.

Update: Josh Richardson has been ruled out. 

Update: Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado are both available to play.  

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.    

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Both teams come into the game in a similar place in the Western Conference standings.   

The Pelicans are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-41 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Spurs, they are 1.5 games behind the Pelicans, and they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-43 record in the 70 games that they have played. 

