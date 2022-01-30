Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Timberwolves Game

Update: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Utah Jazz will be in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday, and for the game All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable.

The status of Mitchell can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Mitchell has missed each of the last six games due to concussion protocols, so if he misses Sunday it will be his seventh straight game out of the lineup.

The Jazz are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-20 record in the 50 games that they have played this season.

They've been struggling as of late going 2-8 in their last ten games, and are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 24-25 in 49 games this season.

