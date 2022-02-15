Final Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
Final Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo will play.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and they should have their best player available.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with an ankle injury, is listed as probable for Tuesday against the Pacers.
The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks won the NBA title last season, and are once again back to being one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
They are fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record in the 58 games that they've played.
While they have lost two games in a row, they are still 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
At home, they are 19-10 in 29 games.
