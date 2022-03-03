Update: Pistons Injury Report Against The Raptors
Update: Hamidou Diallo is available, while Frank Jackson and Marvin Bagley have been ruled out.
The Detroit Pistons are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Pistons against the Raptors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Pistons are very clearly in rebuilding mode this season, and come into the game as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-47 record in 62 games played.
They are 6-26 in the 32 games that they have played on the road this season.
Last year, they got rid of key veteran players such as Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and got the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, which they used to draft Cade Cunningham.
