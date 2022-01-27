Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Spurs Game

Update: Ja Morant is officially available for the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have Ja Morant available.

He is not on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies have been having a fantastic season, and are currently the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are 32-17 in 49 games, and are 15-8 in 23 games on the road.

Last season they made the NBA Playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz.

However, this season they are one of the best teams in the NBA who appear to have a very good chance to have home-court advantage.

