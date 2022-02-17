Ja Morant's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Grizzlies Game

Update: Ja Morant will play.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Tennessee on Wednesday night, but for the game they could be without their best player.

All-Star guard Ja Morant is a game-time decision, and his status for the evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the game as one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a 41-18 record, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and an impressive 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

In the 29 games they've played at home in Memphis, they are 20-9.

Last season, they made the playoffs as the eighth seed, but this season they appear as if they will get home-court advantage.

