UPDATE: Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game
Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.
Update: Ja Morant will play.
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening at State Farm Arena, but the status of their best player is in question.
All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Grizzlies PR team.
However, head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant is on track to play in the game (see tweet below from Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com).
The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.