Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Update: James Harden and Nicolas Claxton have both been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets.   

The Brooklyn Nets are in Denver to take on the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Nets against the Nuggets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.   

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, LaMarcus Aldridge, David Duke Jr. and Paul Milsap have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, James Harden and Nic Claxton are both listed as questionable. 

The Nets come into the game in a huge slump, and are currently on a seven-game losing streak. 

They are also just 2-8 in their last ten games, and the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-23 in the 52 games they've played so far this season. 

As for the Nuggets, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference at 28-24.

