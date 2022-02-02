James Harden's Status For Nets-Kings Game

Update: James Harden is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in Arizona by a score of 121-111, and they will have a quick turnaround when they play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in California.

After the game on Tuesday evening, James Harden said he expects to play on Wednesday against the Kings (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).

Harden had missed each of the last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors before returning against the Suns.

On the evening, he had 22 points, five rebounds and ten assists.

The Nets are now on a five-game losing streak, and just 3-7 in their last ten games.

They are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-21 record in the 50 games that they have played so far this season.

