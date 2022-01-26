Skip to main content
Nets Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center.

Update: James Harden is questionable and Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out. 

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

Nic Claxton, David Duke Jr., Kyrie Irving, Paul Milsap, Kevin Durant and Joe Harris have all been ruled out for the game. 

The Nets lost at home on Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-96. 

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games played.

Right now, they are a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the second seed, and are one-game behind the Miami Heat for the first seed in the conference.  

