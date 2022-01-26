Nets Injury Report Against The Nuggets

Update: James Harden is questionable and Day'Ron Sharpe has been ruled out.

The Brooklyn Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Nic Claxton, David Duke Jr., Kyrie Irving, Paul Milsap, Kevin Durant and Joe Harris have all been ruled out for the game.

The Nets lost at home on Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-96.

They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games played.

Right now, they are a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the second seed, and are one-game behind the Miami Heat for the first seed in the conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball