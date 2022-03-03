Update: Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Celtics
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Update: John Konchar is available.
The Memphis Grizzlies are in Boston to take on the Celtics on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Grizzlies have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season.
Last year, they made the playoffs as the eighth seed, but lost to the Utah Jazz in just five games.
This year, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far.
The only two teams in the west with a better record are the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
