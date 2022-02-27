Update: Spurs Injury Report Against The Heat
Update: Josh Richardson and Josh Primo will be available, while Romeo Langford has been ruled out.
The San Antonio Spurs are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in Miami, Florida.
The Spurs beat the Washington Wizards in overtime the night before.
They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-36 record in the 60 games that they have played so far.
For the game against the Heat, they have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Spurs are in a rebuilding mode, but they are surprisingly only one-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot.
As for the Heat, they also played on Friday night, and beat the New York Knicks in Manhattan.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.