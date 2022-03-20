Warriors And Spurs Injury Reports

Update: Josh Richardson will play, while Keita Bates-Diop has been ruled out.

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are facing off on Sunday evening in California, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Spurs come into the game as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-44 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and 13-21 on the road.

As for the Warriors, they are the third seed in the west with a 47-23 record in 70 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games overall, and 29-8 at home.

