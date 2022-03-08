Skip to main content
Update: Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Update: Juan Toscano-Anderson is available, while Otto Porter has been ruled out.  

Update: Otto Porter and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable for the game. 

The Golden State Warriors will be on the road on Monday night to play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.     

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the game with a four-game losing streak, and they have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.     

As of right now, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.   

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the sixth seed in the west with a 37-26 record in 63 games.  

