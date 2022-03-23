Skip to main content
UPDATE: Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

UPDATE: Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Update: Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson have been ruled out for the game.  

The New York Knicks are facing off with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Knicks against the Hornets can be screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Everybody on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest except for Julius Randle, who is listed as doubtful.  

Randle missed the Knicks game on Tuesday evening against the Atlanta Hawks, which they lost by a score of 117-111.  

The Knicks come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-42 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Unfortunately, they will likely miss the playoffs after being the fourth seed in last year's postseason. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17608491_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar26 seconds ago
USATSI_17898226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17652443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago