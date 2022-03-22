STAR PLAYER RULED OUT: Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Update: Julius Randle has been ruled out.
The New York Knicks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Knicks against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Knicks come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 15-20 in 35 games at home, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
Currently, they remain five games behind the Hawks for the tenth seed in the east, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.
