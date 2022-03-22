Skip to main content
UPDATE: Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

UPDATE: Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Update: Karl-Anthony Towns will play. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Texas on Monday night for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report

NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves will be without Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid is probable and Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable. 

They come into the night as the hottest team in the NBA, and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.  

In addition, they are also winners of their last ten out of 11 games. 

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, so the Timberwolves are now the sixth seed in the west with a 42-30 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17726574_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar56 seconds ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17586791_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Status For Wizards-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17845999
News

Rockets And Wizards Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17210383_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17322397_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16197848_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17536299_168388303_lowres
News

Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago