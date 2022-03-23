Skip to main content
UPDATE: Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

Update: Karl-Anthony Towns will play. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.     

The full injury report for the two squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Several players have been ruled out for both teams, and the only player who's status is in question for the game is All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.   

The former Kentucky star is listed as questionable due to an arm injury. 

For the Suns, they still remain without superstar point guard Chris Paul, who is out for an extended period of time with a thumb injury. 

The Timberwolves (42-31) come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns (58-14) are in first place.  

