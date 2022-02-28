Skip to main content

Update: Cavs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.

Update: Malik Beasley is no longer on the injury report. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio on Monday, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The full injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.    

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs have several of their key players ruled out for the game, while the Timberwolves have listed shooting guard Malik Beasley as probable. 

Both teams are having very good seasons as the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

The Cavs are 36-24 in 60 games, while the Timberwolves are 32-29 in the 61 games that they have played. 

Both teams missed the playoffs last year, but will both likely make the playoffs this season.

